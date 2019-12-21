About this show

Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat... but 1.4 million NHS staff are heading off to work. Following the million-selling success of This Is Going To Hurt, Adam Kay delves back into his diaries for a hilarious peek behind the blue curtain at Christmas time. Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas is a love letter to all those who spend their festive season on the front line, removing babies and baubles from the various places they get stuck, at the most wonderful time of the year. This brand new live show mixes highlights from the book with Adam's award winning stand-up comedy and exclusive new content. The ticket price includes a hardback copy of the book and you will have the opportunity for Adam to sign copies after the show.