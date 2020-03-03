About this show

The joint creators of the Olivier Award-winning Betroffenheit, writer and performer Jonathon Young and Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Crystal Pite, reunite once again with Pite’s company, Kidd Pivot, to turn their brilliant minds to the comic play The Inspector General (known as “Revizor” in Russia).

Taking Nikolai Gogol’s 1836 farce as a starting point, Revisor knits Young’s text, recorded by leading Canadian actors, with Pite’s “gripping blend of body language and stylised movement” (The Independent) in this satirical tale of political corruption.