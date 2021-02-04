About this show

Spend an evening with international bestseller and literary superstar Marian Keyes, to celebrate the paperback publication of her runaway success, Grown Ups. Live in conversation, Marian will be chatting about why writing contemporary issues into her work is so important, where she gets her inspiration from, and how she brings her trademark humour to her stories. In her highly-acclaimed and much-loved fourteenth novel - Grown Ups - she turns her attention to the very issue of what it means to be a grown-up in the modern world and explores what happens when people just don't behave like them. Meet Jessie, Cara and Nell. Married to brothers Johnny, Ed and Liam Casey. Three very different women tied to three very different men. Every family occasion is a party - until the day the secrets spill out. Playtime is over. But where are the grown-ups? Introducing a cast of pitch perfect characters and exploring themes such as blended families, intergenerational relationships, mid-life bulimia and the refugee crisis, Grown Ups is a novel essential for our times, and it is Marian Keyes at her best. For one night only the event will initially be broadcast on 4th February 2021 at 18:30 UK time. It will be available to view up to a week after the event has ended and can be accessed Worldwide. If you live in a time zone that does not suit the initial broadcast time you can watch it at any point after the initial showing for one week.