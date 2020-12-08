About this show

What could possibly be better than a 'Holly Dolly' Christmas? After two years of sold out shows, it is with great pleasure we welcome back to Crazy Coqs the multi-award winning singer and comedienne Kelly O'Brien as Dolly Parton. Kelly is undeniably one of the BEST Dolly impersonators you will ever see. She has been performing The Dolly Show for over 14 years. She looks like Dolly, she sounds like Dolly and she's as funny and witty as Dolly. Come and celebrate Christmas with the queen of Country.