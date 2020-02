About this show

They're back again! Oh yes, they are! The Market Theatre Company return to corrupt another traditional pantomime classic beyond recognition. Our fearless company of 3 actors return to bring you an evening of corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo using a minimum of set props and costume. Prolong that all too short seasonal spirit and get ready for another evening of slick, fast-moving, farcical fun and bawdy sexual innuendo (did we mention the innuendo?) for adults only.