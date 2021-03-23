About this show

The sell-out multi-media show about Hull rock legend Mick Ronson is back. Featuring a live rock band, a classical string quartet, film projection and storytelling ?Turn and Face the Strange' will take you on a moving joyous journey through the life and music of Mick Ronson.

The stellar line-up of talent includes rock musicians who played with Mick Ronson and David Bowie, with Keith 'Ched' Cheesman (The Rats) John Cambridge (The Rats & The Hype), John Bentley (Squeeze), alongside Kristian Eastwood, Bobby Joyce, Rachael Jarvis & Phil Keech. With a string quartet of classically trained musicians 'Turn and Face the Strange' tells the real story of the local lad who rocked the music world.

