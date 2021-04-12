About this show

The blockbuster story that captivated the world is now an epic stage thriller. Can you crack the code and solve a centuries old mystery?

The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history. In a breathless race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

Based on the best-selling novel of this century, with over 100 million copies sold, unlock the secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE in the world premiere stage adaptation of the international phenomenon and uncover the truth in the greatest thriller of the past 2000 years.

TOUR DATES