About this show

Hiss at the Wicked Queen, laugh at the comic Seven Dwarfs and fall in love with the beautiful and innocent Snow White.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be spectacularly brought to life with an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery. Throw in a magical Mirror, seven friendly dwarfs, a beautiful princess, a handsome prince and plenty of audience participation as we outwit the Wicked Queen and let love prevail in this glittering festive treat for all ages.