About this show

In 1987 on the Sunset Strip, a small town girl meets a big city rocker in LA's most famous rock club and they fell in love to the greatest songs of the 80s. It's ROCK OF AGES, an arena-rock love story told through the mind-blowing, face-melting hits such as Don’t Stop Believin', Dead or Alive, We Built This City, I Wanna Know what Love Is and The Final Count Down. Don't miss this awesomely good time about dreaming big, playing loud and partying on!