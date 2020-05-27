About this show

All around the world Roald Dahl's words are disappearing, not only from books but children's minds too! Now only an organisation known as the ancient guild of tale tenders can save the stories - and they need your help. Roald Dahl and the Imagination Seekers is a theatrical and interactive experience, especially made for all the family to enjoy. It's a thrilling story delivered through performance, games and creative play that explores Roald Dahl's extraordinary stories, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG and The Twits along the way.