About this show

Richard Essien, also known as Magical Bones, is one of the most exciting talents to have emerged from the magic industry. In The Sleight of Dance he presents a collision of dance and magic undertaken by two disparate sides of the same persona. Set against an urban backdrop the story serves as an odyssey that sees the two characters journey towards a final encounter. Born and raised in South East London, the magician and dancer has been entertaining audiences for over 10 years. Starting out his career as a professional hip hop dancer, he has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Madonna, Black Eyed Peas, Alicia Keys and Plan B. This exceptionally skilled break-dancer and a gifted showman went on to establish himself as one of the most respected and prominent figures within the UK hip hop scene.