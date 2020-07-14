About this show

All the hits from the film's soundtrack, which includes Do You Love Me?, She's Like The Wind and Time Of My Life, are featured in the stage show along with some new numbers. The story has been re-written for the stage, but includes all of the movies memorable moments and some added scenes as well. The Houseman's take their vacation at a popular holiday camp, where youngest daughter 'Baby' meets dance teacher from the wrong side of the tracks, Johnny. There begins a classic love story through which we see that love can conquer all barriers and we learn that 'nobody puts Baby in the corner'!