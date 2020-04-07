About this show

Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed: The Musical based on the legendary comic characters and the No. 1 animated CBBC series, tells the story of the mischievous twosome and their best friends The Dinmakers; Rubi, JJ and Pieface. Their mission is to save Beanotown from the grips of the evil W Corps!



Featuring live music, hilarious pranks, and of course, Dennis' trademark skateboard, this brand new, high-octane, BLAMTASTIC family musical is perfect for pranksters young and old!



Brought to you by Selladoor Family in partnership with Beano Studios and written and directed by Will Brenton.