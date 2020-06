About this show

The UK's finest jazz singer Clare Teal hosts a dazzling evening of exquisite melodies. Sung by one of the UK's greatest interpreters of song and featuring music made popular by her heroes, Ella Fitzgerald, Doris Day and Peggy Lee to more contemporary covers and original material, the award-winning performer brings beautiful melodies and fabulous arrangements, all interspersed with Clare's warm and witty story telling.