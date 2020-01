About this show

With razor sharp precision and tenderness, NO SEX - a world of gender promises to provoke, entertain and stir up reflection. In a clinically white room, four dancers surge forward. Falling in and out of love with one another, and dressed in spectacular costume, they delight and seduce. Choreographed by one of the UK's most exciting and talked-about choreographers, Jason Mabana's NO SEX exaggerates and challenges expressions of gender and sexuality, touching on beauty and the grotesque.