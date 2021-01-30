About this show

Andy's delivery and style are unique and his jokes are clever, substantial and beautifully crafted. And very, very funny. This is political comedy without the leaflet, satire without the lecture, ridicule without the sanctimony - all brushed with a bit of showbiz glitter. You will leave fulfilled, enlightened and uplifted - not bad for an evening of politics!

"It was 24th June 2016 and I found myself contemplating a supermarket meal deal. I only wanted a sandwich, and I only needed a sandwich, but given that I could get a snack and a drink for only 5p more, it seemed financially irresponsible not to. I had spent so long pondering the EU Referendum result from the day before that I was now in a massive rush. The lad on the till scanned the first two items no problem but the third item he couldn't get to scan at all. I thought this is going to be a nightmare - there was a queue building up and he looked like he was going to call the supervisor. Then to his credit, he tried to scan it one more time, it wouldn't scan - so he went 'bip' himself and chucked it through. And it was at that moment I thought "oh we'll be alright as a country, we will". And we will be alright. Trust me. I'm not a politician." - Andy Parsons