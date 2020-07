About this show

Widely considered one of the most charismatic performers on stage, Steve Harley considers life on the road is more than just a job: it is almost his life's blood.

With the 2020 release of the all-acoustic CD, Uncovered, the original Cockney Rebel shows no sign of slowing down! This set will include songs from the new CD, plus a selection from the vast and eclectic Harley songbook; Mr Soft, Judy Teen, Sebastian and, of course, Make Me Smile, will all be re-produced acoustic style.