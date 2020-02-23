About this show

Award-winning young sitarist and composer Jasdeep Singh Degun will premiere Arya, his new concerto for sitar and orchestra, with the Orchestra of Opera North. All of the performances will be conducted by Malaysian-born conductor Harish Shankar. At the premiere in Huddersfield, the programme will be completed by works from Sibelius and the Turkish composer Ulvi Cemal Erkin. On the March tour, the full force of the Chorus of Opera North will open the concert with a wide-ranging selection from the world of opera.