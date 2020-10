About this show

For over four decades' millions of fans have been enjoying the music of Queen. The band released a total of 18 number one albums, 18 number one singles and 10 number one DVDs with estimates of their record sales ranging from 150 million to 300 million records. The Best of Queen show features a selection of the most loved and iconic classics from across Queen's entire back catalogue creating a live stage show which really catches the essence of this most incredible British band.