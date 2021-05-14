About this show

Meet Myra DuBois, an accomplished actress with regular appearances in London's cabaret clubs, widely regarded for her acerbic wit and razor sharp delivery. She's finding times are hard. Purse strings are being tightened and people have to do things they'd really rather not to make money. Myra is no exception.

Myra DuBois brings forward her own funeral to make sure people get it right! An irreverently sardonic side-eye at death, dying and the theatrics of grief. With songs by Richard Thomas (Jerry Springer the Opera) all wrapped up in Myra's trademark acerbic wit.