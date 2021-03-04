About this show

Hugely successful in themid-1960s with over 20 hit singles including I'm Into Something Good, No Milk Today, Something's Happening, Years May Come, Years May Go...

Herman's Hermits are one of the biggest selling bands of the 60's, not just in the UK, but around the World. From their early beginnings in Manchester in 1964, the band have chalked up 23 Hit Singles, 10 Hit Albums, appeared in 3 Major Movies and to date they have sold in excess of 75 Million records worldwide. In 2020 Herman's Hermits embark on their Solo 55th Anniversary Tour, join us for an evening of nostalgia, song & laughter featuring all the hits.