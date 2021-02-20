About this show

Traditional story of a princess whose royal background is put to the test by a pea placed under several mattresses. Will she notice the tiny lump in the bed as a real princess should, or is she an impostor?

Join Bob the Rooster in the Kingdom of Duck-down & Feather as he introduces us to, King Nightcap, whose son, Prince PJ is searching kingdoms far and wide to find his Princess. Under the watchful gaze of Fairy Futon who will try and defeat the interferences of Count Springy of Slumber, as he tries his best to stop the Prince in his quest. Will we ever meet Princess Divan? Will we ever witness the bed of many mattresses? Will everything be okay in the end? This Brand-New puppet musical promises memorable songs, great puppetry and of course audience participation!