About this show

Using talents honed in their previous solo careers in the opera, theatre and recording worlds, the Tenors UnLimited set out to bring their own unique blend of wit, charm and vocal arrangements - along with original compositions - to the classical crossover genre. They have performed alongside such notables as Sting and Lionel Ritchie.

A fantastic new Christmas show from Tenors Un Limited. Singing a selection of Christmas favourites and popular classical hits.