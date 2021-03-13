London
This fantastic ten-piece Steely Dan tribute will have you Reelin’ in the Years! in a dynamic show featuring classic tracks such as Rikki Don’t Lose that Number, Do it Again, Haitian Divorce, FM and many more from the American jazz rock legends.