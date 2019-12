About this show

Outposted in a secret location in the Queen's Theatre, there's a little bit of the North Pole hiding... Sparky Tinselbottom, a dedicated but chatty Elf, is frantically working away in the build-up to Christmas repairing abandoned toys. Join in as one of Sparky's friends and discover fantastical adventures of unloved playthings from around the world. But don't distract Sparky for too long, as Father Christmas needs everything to be ready for loading to his sleigh and the clock is ticking...