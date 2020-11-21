About this show

Fiona Clift returns with her one-woman Character Comedy show How to Be Alone. We are born alone, we live alone, sometimes we need a loan, and we die alone. But what does that actually mean? Celebrated Antipodean Mistress of the Monologue, Janice Bruce McHeath, believes in monologue. Using a chair, an array of wigs and extreme physical skills to disguise herself, she creates a cast of characters all giving testament to the power of monologue. Thought-provoking, funny and sometimes beautiful. This show attempts to answer the eternal question How to be Alone But remember, it isn't comedy, monologue.

Foyer Stage