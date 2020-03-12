About this show

Seventeen year old Jack is the apple of his mother's eye. Di and David have devoted their whole lives to giving him every opportunity they never had - and now Jack is smart, outgoing, and well on his way to achieving the grades to study Law at Durham University. But an incident outside the school gates threatens to ruin everything they've striven for, an incident that suggests a deep hatred of their son. As events accelerate, Di and David start to doubt Jack's closest friends, Jack himself, and ultimately themselves.