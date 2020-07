About this show

Donald Fagen and Walter Becker have created some of the most influential music of the century. Inspired, classy and distinctive music which is still in demand - witness the recent release of the first new Steely Dan album since the early eighties. Nearly Dan catch the groove of the Dan with unerring accuracy, from the early seventies vinyl masterpiece of Can't Buy a Thrill to the super cool Aja and Gaucho.