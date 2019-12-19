George Michael tribute concert.
International tribute artiste Wayne Dilks and his band pay tribute to the late George Michael in this stunning show. The former frontman, producer and co-founder of Faith the George Michael Legacy returns in 2019 with his new production Freedom!'19. Wayne has been a George Michael tribute artiste for almost 20 years and delivers his heartfelt tribute to the global Superstar in a sensitive and spectacular way. Join Wayne and his incredible band for a celebration of George's fantastic 35 year career with songs from his Wham days up to his final album Symphonica.