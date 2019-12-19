About this show

George Michael tribute concert.

International tribute artiste Wayne Dilks and his band pay tribute to the late George Michael in this stunning show. The former frontman, producer and co-founder of Faith the George Michael Legacy returns in 2019 with his new production Freedom!'19. Wayne has been a George Michael tribute artiste for almost 20 years and delivers his heartfelt tribute to the global Superstar in a sensitive and spectacular way. Join Wayne and his incredible band for a celebration of George's fantastic 35 year career with songs from his Wham days up to his final album Symphonica.