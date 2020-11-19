About this show

Celebrating the queen and king of country, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. . . Stacked with country music's greatest hits: Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, Lucille, Here You Come Again, The Gambler, Coward of the County, Love is Like a Butterfly and Lady - enjoy the awesome vocals and gentle humour of Dolly and Kenny's legendary live shows. Bring-the-house-down performances, a superb score and supreme musicianship tell the story of the simple Smoky Mountains farm girl's rise to country music's biggest superstar.