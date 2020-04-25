About this show

The My First Ballet series brings young audiences their first taste of ballet through the magic of fairy tales, captivating music and beautiful dance. The ballets feature graduating dancers of outstanding potential from English National Ballet School in performances produced by English National Ballet.

Cinderella is tormented by her stepsisters and she can only dream of attending the Prince's glamourous ball. Abandoned to an evening of drudgery, she is visited by her Fairy Godmother who transforms her into a glittering Princess who shall go to the ball. With a narrator to help the young audience follow the story, and a shortened version of Prokofiev's ravishing score, this is the perfect introduction to the magic of ballet, and a fantastic family day out.