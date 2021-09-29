About this show

Ansell’s Les Musicals Live Concert Tour is the ultimate celebration of Musical Theatre.

Jonathan Ansell (G4 Frontman) and Jai McDowall (Britain’s Got Talent - Winner) have joined forces to create a dramatic a spine-tingling concert. This vocally dynamic evening showcases even more smash-hit songs from the greatest musicals of all time, brought to you by two of the world's finest voices.

Come and immerse yourself into the world of Musical Theatre with classics from Les Miserables, Phantom Of The Opera, Blood Brothers, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Chess, We Will Rock You and many more…

After sell-out shows in 2018 and 2019 , Ansell’s Les Musicals returns in 2021 due to phenomenal demand.