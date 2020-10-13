About this show

The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra musicians have credits ranging from 1920's trad jazz, BBC Big Band, Jazz Funk and West End shows behind them. ? In Concert, in addition to Big Band numbers, there are solos spots from a number of our top notch musicians and fabulous renditions from our Star vocalists. ? From playing under the wing of a Bomber at the American Air Museum to selling out their appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the MSO UK always hits the right notes. ? The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK's musicians happily state that they are the hardest swinging band in the UK but don't take our word for it, come and see for yourselves!