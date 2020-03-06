London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Expect hot pulsing beats, seductive choreography and passion that will take your breath away. With live Latin musicians and a dynamic dance ensemble. A stunning dance experience you strictly won't want to miss.