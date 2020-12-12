About this show

It's Christmas Eve at Nana's house and Tyler and Eliza are waiting for Dad to pick them up to start the celebrations. But when plans change, they have less than 24 hours to work together to create a Christmas to remember. Join them as they try to discover what makes Christmas special, how to make sure that Santa finds them and what the best kind of present really is. As the Hobs lend a helpful (and not so helpful) hand, can Tyler and Eliza get Christmas back on track?

With an accompanying pack full of fun, festive activities for you to try at home, there's something for everyone to enjoy. This December, Alnwick Playhouse, Maltings Berwick and Queen's Hall Arts Centre invite you to let the Hobs into your home for a magical Christmas adventure made in Northumberland.

Streaming Online