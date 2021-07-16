About this show

The nine-piece band replicates the line-up of the full live Pink Floyd touring band during the Gilmour-led years of the late 80s and 90s. They harness state-of-the-art sound and lighting to create the effect of seeing Pink Floyd in concert. Songs from The Dark Side of the Moon such as Eclipse and The Great Gig in the Sky through to Division Bell’s A Great Day for Freedom and Take it Back will all feature.

For this tour the band is drawing on the whole catalogue of Pink Floyd material, with a set list drawn from all the iconic albums including; Piper at the Gates of Dawn, Saucer Full Of Secrets, Atom Heart Mother, Meddle, The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall and The Division Bell.