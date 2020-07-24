About this show

Calling all brave heroes! Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new interactive show for all the family. Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon... From the creators of the West End smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life, don't miss this brand new spell-binding adventure, live on stage!