About this show

It is exactly 50 years since the release of George Harrison's masterpiece, the triple album "All Things Must Pass". To celebrate this special anniversary, the Brighton-based All Things Must Pass Orchestra has assembled a programme with a special focus on this era-defining album. For several years now, this 10-piece band, led by singer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Eberhard, has devoted itself to bringing to the stage the music of George Harrison in all its ingeniously kaleidoscopic and inspirational glory. This tour's set consists of a fascinating selection of songs mainly drawn from ATMP, but also features other material from Harrison's incredibly diverse musical output, such as the celebrated masterpieces Something,While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Here Comes The Sun and the anthemic My Sweet Lord. Musical gems from four decades of sublime song writing - all hand-picked and performed with love and attention to detail by the All Things Must Pass Orchestra.