About this show

It's 1971 and computer geek, Michael Dork, is about to change the world! However, a new complication has just entered his life... girls! Along with his sci-fi obsessed, social-misfit friends Lucas, Francis and Marvin, Michael fights to get computers taken seriously in a world of typewriters. When Holly turns up at school all of Michael's dreams seem to be coming true - at last a girl with looks and brains that actually notices him. But when rich kid Eddie discovers Holly's dark secret, he turns his back on girlfriend Leia, and sets about to ruin Michael and his friends' future dreams. LOSERVILLE - if you can't predict the future...invent it.