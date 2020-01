About this show

British jazz diva Jacqui Dankworth and American vocalist/pianist Charlie Wood celebrate some of the great musical partnerships of the 20th century. The concert features classic compositions and landmark recordings by legendary duos like Ray Charles & Betty Carter, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn, George & Ira Gershwin, Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway, James Taylor & Carole King, and many more.