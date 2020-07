About this show

The ultimate tribute to the world famous and much loved soul singer Adele. This award winning show which has been performing around the world since 2011 has been twice recognised as the UK's number 1 tribute show to Adele as voted for by the Agents Association.

As well as performing her show nationwide across the UK Natalie Black has been lucky enough to travel the globe in countries including Dubai, Bahrain, Greece, Tenerife, Egypt, Turkey, Malta, Cyprus, Portugal and Germany to name a few.