About this show

Jack a young boy from a poor family, exchanges the family cow for some magic beans. The beans grow overnight into a huge beanstalk which Jack climbs into the clouds, arriving at a magical land and changing his fortunes!

Dame Trott makes an appearance alongside the villainous Fleshcreep and Jack and Jill to provide the fun and laughter of a traditional pantomime with a modern twist. With a special appearance by Daisy the Cow, live music and full supporting cast, this is a GIANT of a PANTOMIME not to be missed! Due to high demand