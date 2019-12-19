About this show

It is winter time and cold enough to snow. Otto lives at the edge of the Dorset village of Piddle under Puddle. He's been invited to the annual Christmas party hosted by the chatty baker, and old school friend, Maggie. It isn't that he doesn't want to go, it's just that he is very shy. He has decided to stay home on his own not talking to anyone, but one day a cheeky robin arrives and gradually a friendship develops which sees them singing duets and drinking tea together. When the robin goes Otto realises how lonely he has become and how he must be brave and step outside and make friends.