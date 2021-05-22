About this show

ConeBoy is a music, spoken-word and drama show from writer and musician Clive Parker-Sharp. Clive was at the forefront in the punk movement, with such bands as Spizz Energi and The Members, and a founder member of 80's rockers Big Country. As an author he brings his second book alive, the semi-autobiographical ConeBoy, with collaborator, actor / singer Marshall Star in a funny, poignant and cutting take on the media from the 70's to now, via the lens of a boy made famous because of his appearance. A book event like no other!