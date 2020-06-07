About this show

Formed as the first ever dedicated tribute to the music of James Bond, Q The Music have become world renowned with Bond fan clubs for being the most authentic, passionate, detailed and talented performances: of not only the songs from the 007 film series, but also the cues from the scores too. Our touring Bond concert is an amazing night out not to be missed! Amongst our extensive credits Q The Music were chosen to perform at Sir Roger Moore's Official Memorial event and the 50th Anniversary event for On Her Majesty's Secret Service, attended by George Lazenby as well as many other cast and crew from the films.