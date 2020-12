About this show

Perrier nominee and cult comedy character created by Graham in 1986.

John Shuttleworth's Back... is giving him trouble. Years of strenuous DIY, not to mention playing his organ whilst perched upon a multipack of Diet Sprite with no lumbar support, has taken its toll. But – ever the trouper – John returns to regale audiences with an evening of his classic songs (plus new ones and hilarious ‘back' stories), pausing only to reapply his Deep Heat rub!