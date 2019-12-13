About this show

The Pantomime story of Aladdin and the magic lamp.

Journey to magical faraway lands with us this Christmas at the White Rock Theatre as Duncan James leads the cast as Aladdin in this year's spectacular festive family pantomime! Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients White Rock audiences expect, Aladdin will feature star casting, a lamp-load of comedy, jaw-dropping special effects, sensational song and dance and plenty of boos and hisses the whole family will enjoy. Follow Aladdin, his brother Wishee Washee played by returning Hastings panto legend Ben Watson, and of course his mother Widow Twankey played by the also returning Tim 'Sorryyyy' McArthur, on a spectacular adventure, with flying carpets, a wish-granting genie, an evil sorcerer and plenty of festive magic.