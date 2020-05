About this show

One of the Gilbert and Sullivan light operettas. Includes; The Family Fool, The Merryman and his Maid, A Man Who Would Woo a Fair Maid, Ah Me!, The Philosophic Pill and A Mirage. Colonel Fairfax is sentenced to death on a false charge of sorcery and marries a strolling singer (Elsie) to stop his estate falling into the hands of his evil cousin. But then he escapes the sentence .. To tragic and comic consequence.

Part of the 28th International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival