About this show

A comic operetta with a Japanese theme. Songs such as 'Three Little Maids from School', 'A Wandering Minstrel', 'A Most Humane Mikado' etc. One of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular works. In the town of Titipu, local government has fallen into the hands of two dubious characters: Ko-Ko, in charge of public executions; and Pooh-Bah, who has a finger in every pie. A young man arrives who, unknown to most, is Nanki-Poo, son of the Mikado. Fleeing an arranged marriage to the elderly Katisha, he falls for the beautiful Yum-Yum, Ko-Ko's fiancée. When the Mikado arrives, thirsty for executions, Ko-Ko thinks he has the perfect plan...until Katisha turns up, bent on revenge.

Part of The 27th International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival