About this show

The Jive Aces are renowned as a yellow-suited sextet which blends swing music with a high-energy stage show and features songs by Bobby Darin, Louis Prima and Sammy Davis Jnr as well as a selection of their own original tracks. The have worked with artists such as Van Morrison, John Travolta, Isaac Hayes, Lisa Marie Presley.

The show will also feature the best in 40s and 50s jive, rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll, with the gorgeous vocal harmonies and impressive tap dance routines of the pinup darlings The Satin Dollz, the low down honkin' baritone sax of Lottie B and the smooth accordion of Grazia Bevilacqua.